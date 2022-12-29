topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COVID

Tamil Nadu businessman tests positive for Covid-19 on return from China, under quarantine

Strict checks have been instated at Indian airports for international travellers from China to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 02:47 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • A businessman from nearby Salem who arrived here from China has tested positive for Covid-19
  • He is under surveillance of the health authorities and quarantined, they added.



Coimbatore: A businessman from nearby Salem who arrived here from China via Singapore has tested positive for Covid-19, official sources said on Thursday. The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a connecting flight on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, the sources said.

"The man, a textile businessman hailing from Ilampillai near Salem, is asymptomatic and under follow-up of health authorities," they said.

He is under surveillance of the health authorities and quarantined, they added.

Also Read: Ten-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases in Bihar; no need to panic, says expert

The Salem businessman is the fifth person to test positive for Covid.

Earlier, two passengers, who returned from Dubai and Cambodia to Chennai on Wednesday, and a woman and her six-year-old daughter who came from China via Colombo to Madurai had tested positive for the virus.

