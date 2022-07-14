NewsIndia
MK STALIN

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalized two days after testing Covid-19 positive

MK Stalin, 69, has been admitted for investigations and observation for Covid-19-related symptoms, the statement from the Chennai hospital read.

Written By  Sidharth MP|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12, has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Thursday (July 14, 2022). The 69-year-old politician has been admitted for investigations and observation for Covid-19-related symptoms, the statement from the hospital read.

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India records over 20,000 new cases after 145 days

Amid the Covid-19 fourth wave scare, India on Thursday recorded over 20,000 Covid-19 cases after a gap of 145 days. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 20,139 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the total tally of cases to 4,36,89,989 and the active caseload to 1,36,076. 

The death toll also climbed to 5,25,557 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. While the active cases now comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent.

