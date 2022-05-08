Tamil Nadu custodial death: 4 more cops arrested, total 6 held so far

Four more Tamil Nadu cops were arrested on Saturday in connection with the custodial death of Vignesh, who was taken into custody in Chennai on April 18 and died the next morning. The arrested policemen have also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Vignesh and his friend Suresh, both habitual offenders, were taken into custody by the Secretariat police in Chennai on April 18.

The following morning, the police said he developed seizures and was taken to the Kilpauak government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After his death, Vignesh`s family staged protests and the state police suspended Sub-Inspector Pugazham Perumal, Constable Ponraj, and Home Guard Deepak of the Secretariat colony police station.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday told the Assembly, "As the Leader of Opposition said, the post-mortem indicates thirteen injuries. On the basis of this, I would like to inform this House that the case has been changed into a murder case. A murder case has been filed against the police. The CB-CID has been instructed to continue its investigation."

