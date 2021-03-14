Tamil Nadu election: Actor Khushbu Sundar makes poll debut for BJP, will contest from THIS seat

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar was named by BJP's in their first list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The actor-politician, who quit Congress party last year will contest from Chennai's Thousand Lights constituency against DMK's Dr Ezhilan.

Taking to Twitter, she expressed her gartitude to the party chief stating that she will work hard and win.

"A huge thank you to my BJP President JP Nadda ji for giving me this opportunity. Will not let you down sir," she tweeted.

Sundar, in her resignation letter to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wrote that she felt "pushed and suppressed" by people who had no connection with ground reality.

This is the first time Khushbu Sundar is contesting an election.

Other names in the list include, former IPS officer Annamalai who will contest from Aravakuruchi constituency, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugram will contest from Tharapuram and H Raja from Karaikudi. Vanathi Srinivasan will take on Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore South.

While addressing the press conference BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said, "In Tamil Nadu, BJP is contesting as NDA partner and we will be contesting in 20 assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state. State president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram. Senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi.”

Voting for 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting will take place on May 2.