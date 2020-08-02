Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests COVID-19 positive, home quarantine advised

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday (August 2, 2020) tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, as per a statement by Kauvery Hospital where Purohit had gone for a check up.

"He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessement at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai today," the hospital statement said.

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," it said.

On July 29, Purohit had announced that he was self-isolating himself for seven days after three staff members of Raj Bhavan had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Raj Bhavan, in a statement had said three out of 38 persons who were tested for COVID-19 turned positive. The three persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

On July 28, the Raj Bhavan Medical Officer had conducted Purohit's regular health check-up and found him fit and healthy.

However, the doctor had advised him to go in for seven days' isolation and Purohit had complied.

On July 23, atleast 84 persons, including security and fire service personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan, tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined.

Raj Bhavan had said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.

The Raj Bhavan website mentions that, as a preventive measure Raj Bhavan tours for the tourists stands cancelled till 31st July 2020. However, the premises has been closed for tourists since the first phase of the pan-India lockdown began in late March.