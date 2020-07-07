हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 result 2020

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) exam results 2020 not yet out; 'Await for Details' says, official website tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results 2020 was likely to be announced on Tuesday (July 7, 2020) but has not been out yet. 

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) exam results 2020 not yet out; &#039;Await for Details&#039; says, official website tnresults.nic.in

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results 2020 was likely to be announced on Tuesday (July 7, 2020) but has not been out yet. 

Around 8.5 lakh students who appeared for the exams are still waiting for their HSE(+2) exam results 2020.

Once the results are officially declared, the students can view their results online through the following steps:

Follow these steps to check the result online:

Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the mark sheet will be displayed.

Students can also view their results online on these websites - dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. 

Notably, in 2019, around 91.3 per cent of students had passed the exam.

