Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin unanimously elected as DMK’s legislature party leader

Stalin, the son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi will meet Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and stake claim to form the next government.

File Photo

Chennai: In a meeting of their party's newly elected representatives held at the Anna Arivalayam (party headquarters) in Chennai on Tuesday (May 4), the DMK unanimously elected MK Stalin as the leaders of their Legislature party.

The resolution was proposed by party General Secretary Duraimurugan who won from Katpadi constituency and was supported by the others.

Stalin on Monday said, taking into account the severe Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, the swearing in function will be simple and would be held in Raj Bhavan. It has been scheduled for May 7 (Friday) at the same venue.

DMK is returning to power after a gap of 10 years. It soundly defeated the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

