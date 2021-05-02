Assembly election results: TMC retains West Bengal, LDF back in Kerala, BJP in Assam; DMK wins Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The results of four state and one Union Territory (UT) Assembly elections are being announced on Sunday (May 2, 2021). While results for some seats have been declared some are still underway.

From West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress looked set for a big win for a third straight term, while, in Assam, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party surged back to power.

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continued his winning streak though Tamil Nadu will see a change of power with AIADMK's CM Edappadi Palaniswami losing to DMK's MK Stalin. In the Union Territory of Puducherry, the NDA cruised to form the next government.

Notably, Zee's Maha Exit Poll had predicted BJP's win in Assam and Puducherry.

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS:

The ruling TMC had either won or was leading in 215 of the 292 seats while the number for BJP was 76.

The TMC chief alleged that the Election Commission of India was working like "BJP's spokesperson" during the election and claimed that the BJP's tally would not have crossed even 50 without help from the central poll panel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post congratulated Mamata Banerjee and said the Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal government.

ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS:

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance which includes AGP and UPPL, has either won or led from 77 seats, while the number for the Congress-led coalition (including AIUDF and BPF) is 47. With this the BJP looks to retain power in the northeastern state.

BJP national president JP Nadda thanked the people of Assam for giving the party a second consecutive term in the state.

"Over the past 5 years, Assam has witnessed tremendous growth in all sectors with the double engine Gov. People have completely rejected the communal politics of the Congress & chosen the development politics of BJP. With the guidance of PM Modi, the state will now reach new heights," Nadda said in a tweet.

KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS

The Left-led LDF had either won or led from 76 seats, while the number for the Congress-led UDF was 40 while BJP could not open its account. The Kerala Legislative Assembly has 140 seats.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged supporters to not celebrate the victory and continue the fight against COVID-19. "Kerala has given a verdict in favour of the LDF. But this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID19 continues to spread. This is the time to continue the fight against COVID-19. Kerala today reported 31,950 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths," Vijayan said during a media address in his assembly constituency seat Dharmadam, ANI reported.

"Happy that LDF has been voted back to power but this is not the time to celebrate it, amid the pandemic," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the former on his successful election campaign paving the way for a second term in office.

TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS

In the counting for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly, MK Stalin's DMK-led alliance (including Congress, Left, VCK and IUML) had either won or led from 156 seats, while the number for AIADMK-led alliance (including PMK and BJP) was 77.

While, Stalin expressed his 'heartfelt thanks' to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time. The DMK chief thanked the people for voting his party into power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated DMK president M K Stalin on his party's victory making way for him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the DMK chief. "People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction," said the former Congress president.

PUDUCHERRY ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS

The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP and AIADMK had either won or led from 16 seats, the number for the UPA of Congress and DMK was 08 while the others managed 06 seats of the 30-seat Assembly.

At a press conference on Sunday, Congress general secretary and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the results of the assembly elections in four states and one UT are not as per the party's expectations.

"Kerala and Assam results have been below expectations. Results in both these states are a big disappointment. We will do an assembly-wide assessment and try to come up with reasons," said Surjewala.

(The results were declared by the Election Commission on their official website, data taken till 10.30 PM on May 2)