Tamil Nadu Plus 1, HSE +1 results 2020 date and time; check tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn1.gov.in

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu Plus One results 2020 is expected to be announced on July 31 at 9.30. The DGE will also release the class 12 re-sit examination results on Friday along with the Plus One results.

Both TN Plus One (HSE +1) result and class 12 re-sit or TN Plus Two arrears Result 2020 (HSE+2 Arrears) exmaination results will be announced today at 9:30 am on its official website - tnresults.nic.in.

The announcement regarding the Tamil Nadu plus one result has also been made by Tamil Nadu's school education minister KA Sengottaian through social media.

The students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus one exam 2020 will be able to check their scorecard at the official websites-www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in. They should follow the steps given below to check their TN Plus One Results 2020:

STEP 1: Students should first visit the official website -www.tnresults.nic.in

STEP 2: A link for plus one result will appear on the homepage

STEP 3: Students should now submit their details like roll number to log in

STEP 4: Now, they can view their result on the home screen

STEP 5: The students should carefully check their scorecard and down their result for future reference

The students will also be able to get their TN +1 Result 2020 results through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

According to reports, the Directorate of Government Examinations will also declare the result for plus two students who appeared for the final re-exam on July 27.

The directorate will announce the dates for re-totaling and receiving provisional mark sheets later.

More than 8 lakh students registered for TN plus one examination conducted from March 4 to March 23, but the exam slated for March 26 was cancelled in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu's DGE is expected to release TN SSLC class 10th results 2020 in a couple of days. Although DGE has not yet confirmed the date and time for releasing the results, it is being speculated that the board would release the SSLC class 10th results in the first week of August 2020.