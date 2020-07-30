Tamil Nadu Plus 2 arrears, HSE +2 arrears Results 2020 date announced, check tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn1.gov.in

New Delhi: The Directorate of Governmemt Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the HSE +2 arrears results on its official websites- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn1.gov.in on July 31, 2020. The students should get ready with their documents to check their results.

The students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 arrears exams 2020 will be able to check their scorecard at the official websites, which they should follow the steps given below to check their results:

1. Students should visit the official websites- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn1.gov.in

2. They can now see the HSE +2 arrears exams 2020 link on the homepage

3. Students should submit their details to login

4. They can now view their result on the homescreen

5. Student should download their scorecard for future reference

According to reports, the Directorate of Government Examinations will also declare the result for plus two students who appeared for the final re-exam on July 27. The directorate, however, will announce the dates for re-totalling and receiving provisional mark sheets later.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results 2020 were announced on July 16. More than 9 lakh students took TN plus two exams. The overall pass percentage was 92.34. Among girls, it pass percentage was 94.80 per cent, while among boys it was 89.41 per cent.

The Directorate of Government Examination, which responsible for conducting annual exams at the state level in Tamil Nadu, conducts class 10th and 12th exams, besides issuing issues certificates in Diploma Elementary Education, Government Technical exams and the 8th Standard private exams.