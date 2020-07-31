Tamil Nadu Plus One, HSE +1 Results 2020, Plus 2 arrears, HSE +2 arrears Results 2020 declared: Top regions and districts on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn1.gov.in

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the Tamil Nadu Plus One results 2020 on its official website on Friday (July 31, 2020) at 9.30 am.

At least 96.04 per cent students secured passing marks in the TN board TBSE Plus One exam 2020. Out of the total 7249 schools, 2716 schools have register 100% results which means, no student has failed in these schools.

The statistics of boy and girl candidates; number of boys appearing for exams- 3,25,864; number of girls appearing for exams- 4,02,652

The announcement regarding the Tamil Nadu plus one result has also been made by Tamil Nadu's school education minister KA Sengottaian via social media.

Sengottaiya on Thursday tweeted to confirm the date and time of result declaration. “Examination results will be released on July 31, 2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied,” he tweeted.

The students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus one exam 2020 will be able to check their scorecard at the official websites-www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in. They should follow the steps given below to check their TN Plus One Results 2020:

STEP 1: Students should first visit the official website -www.tnresults.nic.in

STEP 2: A link for plus one result will appear on the homepage

STEP 3: Students should now submit their details like roll number to log in

STEP 4: Now, they can view their result on the home screen

STEP 5: The students should carefully check their scorecard and down their result for future reference

Both TN Plus One (HSE +1) result and class 12 re-sit or TN Plus Two arrears Result 2020 (HSE+2 Arrears) examination results will be announced today at these websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn1.gov.in. The students will also get their results via SMS, in their mobile number registered with the board.

According to reports, the Directorate of Government Examinations will also declare the result for plus two students who appeared for the final re-exam on July 27.

Almost 9 lakh students registered for TN plus one examination conducted from March 4 to March 23, but the exam slated for March 26 was cancelled in view of the coronavirus lockdown.