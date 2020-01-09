हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu Police busts Jehadi terror module, arrests 8 culprits

The Intelligence wing of Tamil Nadu Police got the information that few fundamentalist elements were making preparations to wage a Jihad (Fight against the enemies of Islam) at various places in the country.

Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Police recently busted a Jihadi Terror Module that was planning to unleash terror attacks in different parts of the country. The police arrested 8 persons- 5 from Tamil Nadu and 3 from Bengaluru, besides recovering weapons and ammunition from their possession. The culprits were later produced before a Chennai court which remanded them to judicial custody. 

According to the Tamil Nadu police, three culprits arrested from Bengaluru are Mohammed Haneef Khan (29 yrs), s/o Abdul Hameed, Imran Khan (32 yrs), s/o Usman Gani, and Mohammed Zaid (24 yrs) s/o Abdul Subhanall. These jihadi elements were reportedly arrested by the Q branch of Tamil Nadu police with the assistance of Karnataka Police and other sister agencies. 

Tamil Nadu Police had launched the operation to track their activities in various states, which were informed about the movement of these culprits and their cooperation was also solicited. 

The Intelligence wing of Tamil Nadu Police got the information that few fundamentalist elements were making preparations to wage a Jihad (Fight against the enemies of Islam) at various places in the country. These culprits, however, managed to disappear from the state in the 3rd week of December 2019. 

Some of them are also involved in various communal activities including one case of a sensational murder. The module has developed a link with a similar module in Bengaluru, and was spreading its tentacles to different parts of the country, the police said. 

Tags:
terror moduleTamil Nadu PoliceTerror activitiesBengaluruKarnataka Police
