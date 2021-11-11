Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai airport suspends arrival till 6 pm today

Chennai: The weather continues to remain turbulent in Tamil Nadu and its capital so much so that the Chennai airport had to make an emergency announcement. "Due to severe rains and heavy crosswinds, arrivals at Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue," the Chennai Airport has announced.

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, an official said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through Wednesday night and on Thursday (November 11) morning as well.

"The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers - please help in relief and rescue work. Take care, Chennai," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reviewes food preparation at a centre from where cooked food will be distributed to underpriviledged people. According to sources in the CMO, the state will provide free food through Amma Canteens till this current intense rain spell ends. Stalin also held meeting with officials in Chennai.

Meanwhile, following incessant rains in parts of Tamil Nadu over the past few days, special teams from Pudukkottai, Salem, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur to South Chennai have been rushed to upscale the relief and rescue operations.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening."Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021," IMD said.

