हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chennai Airport

Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai airport suspends arrival till 6 pm today

Heavy rains continue to play havoc in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu as different modes of communications, including flights, get affected

Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai airport suspends arrival till 6 pm today
A flooded Chennai beach (Pic: Reuters)

Chennai: The weather continues to remain turbulent in Tamil Nadu and its capital so much so that the Chennai airport had to make an emergency announcement. "Due to severe rains and heavy crosswinds, arrivals at Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue," the Chennai Airport has announced.

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, an official said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through Wednesday night and on Thursday (November 11) morning as well.

"The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers - please help in relief and rescue work. Take care, Chennai," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reviewes food preparation at a centre from where cooked food will be distributed to underpriviledged people. According to sources in the CMO, the state will provide free food through Amma Canteens till this current intense rain spell ends. Stalin also held meeting with officials in Chennai.

Meanwhile, following incessant rains in parts of Tamil Nadu over the past few days, special teams from Pudukkottai, Salem, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur to South Chennai have been rushed to upscale the relief and rescue operations. 

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening."Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021," IMD said.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chennai AirportTamil Nadu RainsfloodRainfallairport closure
Next
Story

Don’t think that COVID-19 is over: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya warns officials during review meet

Must Watch

PT1M34S

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi attend conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors