Thunderstorm with 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall likely in next three hours in Tamil Nadu: IMD

CHENNAI: Amid a flood-like situation in Chennai and the surrounding areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted thunderstorms with “heavy to very heavy” rainfall at isolated places over a few districts of Tamil Nadu within the ''next three hours'' on Thursday.

“Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu within next three hours,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin issued at 3:55 AM.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu within next three hours (issued at 3:55 am): IMD — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

The weather office also predicted moderate rain at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli and Thenkasi districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry within the next three hours.

The IMD had earlier issued a ''Red'' warning for Chennai, predicting thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city on Wednesday (November 10) and Thursday (November 11).

Chennai and nearby northern regions that saw little respite from the rains on Tuesday are expected to receive ''heavy to very heavy rainfall'' over the next 48 hours, it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to concentrate into a depression and bring in more rainfall to Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh that have been inundated with copious rains already for the past three days.

"The Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over the southeast Bay of Bengal lay as a well-marked Low-Pressure Area over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 5:30 AM. By 8:30 AM, it lay over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, move west-northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by Thursday early morning," the IMD said in a statement.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by Thursday evening.

The IMD`s area cyclone warning department at Chennai said Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas would receive rains on Wednesday while on Thursday, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The weather body has also warned that the whole of Western Tamil Nadu will receive spells of rain and from November 11 onwards, the rains would recede. A significant amount of rainfall was received from 8:30 am on Tuesday till 8:30 am on Wednesday.

While Nagappattinam experienced 310 mm rainfall, Thirupoondi - 306 mm, Karaikal - 287 mm, Thalanayar - 236.2 mm, Atiramapattinam - 129 mm, Cuddalore - 98 mm, M.O Pondicherry received 95 mm and Chennai`s Nungambakkam 27 mm.

From November 12 to 14, rainfall is likely in several regions of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

In view of the IMD advisory, the government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on November 10 and 11 in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at multiple places to deal with any exigencies.

There would be squally winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday, the IMD said.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during on Thursday and hence, fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

According to Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, the death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state stands at 12.

