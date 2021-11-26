हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert in 5 districts, yellow for Chennai amid heavy showers

Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Puduokottai, and Nagapattinam districts are facing severe rains with roads and rails being submerged in water.

Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert in 5 districts, yellow for Chennai amid heavy showers
Representational image

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in five districts of Tamil Nadu after heavy rains on Thursday pounded the southern part of the state leading to inundation and waterlogging.

Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Puduokottai, and Nagapattinam districts are facing severe rains with roads and rails being submerged in water.

Several residential areas and hamlets are under the water and schools and colleges will remain closed.

On Thursday, Thoothukudi recorded a whopping 25 cm of rains till evening and heavy rains continued to lash the district on Friday morning.

Flights were redirected to the neighbouring Tiruchi airport due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions in Thoothukudi. Train services were hit as tracks were submerged in water.

Rivers and streams are overflowing and heavy rains with lightning and thunder hitting several southern states, including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Dindugal, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Nagapattinam districts.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rains will continue till Monday even though the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal is unlikely to concentrate into a low-pressure area.

Flash floods were reported near the Courtallam waterfalls. Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have also received massive rains. Almost all the residential areas in these districts are waterlogged and in several parts of the districts near the river banks houses are damaged as water is gushing into the low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has issued a Yellow alert for Chennai on Friday and Saturday and is predicting heavy rains till Monday in the state capital. The department has also warned people living in low-lying areas to be cautious.

District administrations of Chennai, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Vellore, Pudukottai, Virudhunagar, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Tanjavur have declared holidays for schools and colleges on Friday.

Villupuram, Myladuthurai, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Kallakuruchi district collectors too have ordered holidays for schools.The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil NaduRainsTamil Nadu RainsChennai rainsSchools
Next
Story

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 600 Lineman vacancies at pspcl.in, details here

Must Watch

PT21M27S

Farmers are gathering on the border of Delhi for 'Shakti Pradarshan'