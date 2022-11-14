topStoriesenglish
Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, colleges closed in Mayiladuthurai amid heavy rainfall

Schools in Mayiladuthurai area have been closed today, November 14, 2022, due to severe rains. The Mayiladuthurai District Collector has announced a holiday. Heavy rain has been falling in many areas of Chennai, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 07:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tamil Nadu: As a result of today's heavy rain, the Tamil Nadu Schools, and colleges in the Mayiladuthurai district have declared a holiday. All schools will be closed today, November 14, 2022. A warning was issued for Chennai due to the likelihood of significant rains. As per the tweet by ANI, on November 13, read, “Tamil Nadu | Due to heavy rains, a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai district for tomorrow, November 14: Mayiladuthurai DC.  Puducherry's schools were recently ordered to close on November 11 and 12, 2022 due to heavy to extremely heavy rain that also caused waterlogging.

Even in the districts of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Perambalur, and Ariyalur, schools were closed on November 12, 2022, and both schools and colleges were instructed to observe the closure order. Earlier, even areas of Chennai were asked to remain closed, including Tiruvallur, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Kancheepuram. Tamil Nadu receives no help Red alert in several sections of TN, and it waterlogged in Chennai; CM inspects flooded areas. The weather department has also issued a red alert for Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts. A Red alert was issued in Dindigul, Theni, and The Nilgiris districts.

This is following a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Paddy cultivated in over 45,800 hectares in 24 districts including Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore has been submerged in rainwater, according to the Tamil Nadu government. Everyone is advised to stay safe and stay indoors unless there is an emergency. Due to the significant amount of rain that has fallen in the Mayiladuthurai district, the schools will be closed today. The District Collector (DC) of the Mayiladuthurai district made the statement.

