Tamil Nadu reports 1515 new COVID-19 cases; 49 deaths in a single day

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (June 16) reported 1515 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 48,016 in the state, which also witnessed 49 19 deaths in a single day, the highest in a day so far, according to a health department bulletin.

The health bulletin further stated that tally of positive cases in the state stood at 48,019 out of which Chennai's count was 34,245. The active cases were 20,706.

The state also saw the highest number of 19,242 samples tested and recoveries (1,438 people) in a single day today. Of the 1,515 new cases, Chennai accounted for 919 while three were foreign returnees.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, however, said that COVID-19 recovery rate is high and deaths were low in the state, adding that adequate relief was also being provided to poor people, a PTI report said.

Palaniswami reportedly said that over 13 lakh differently-abled people in the state will get Rs 1,000 cash relief to help them during the ongoing lockdown phase.

A day after announcing another round of Rs 1,000 cash assistance to rice ration card holders and workers of unorganised sector, he said there are about 13.35 lakh people with differently-abled identity cards in Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has been implementing lockdown till June 30 with relaxations, he said considering the livelihood options of differently-abled during these times, the CM has ordered disbursement of Rs 1,000 cash assistance to 13.35 lakh persons with identity cards in the state.

As the COVID-19 lockdown commenced from March 24, the Tamil Nadu government has reportedly provided cash assistance to ration cardholders and several others including workers and artisans.