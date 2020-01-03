हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Tamil Nadu rural local body polls; DMK alliance wins majority seats

 DMK President M.K.Stalin said the polls have proved that the power of people can overcome any kind of atrocity.

Tamil Nadu rural local body polls; DMK alliance wins majority seats

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Friday said the party-led alliance has won the rural local body polls despite conducted in December last year.

Party leader Stalin said the DMK led alliance won the polls despite the ruling party`s misuse of power and the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission`s (TNSEC) one-sided approach. He said the polls have proved that the power of people can overcome any kind of atrocity.

He wished the victorious candidates and also thanked the voters for reposing confidence in the DMK alliance.

Live TV

According to him, the polls have shown several positive features like the victory notched up by three elderly women aged 82 (in Tiruppur), 79 (in Melur) and 73 (in Thovalai), a female college student, a transgender and conservancy lady staff in a local body getting elected to head the same body.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), out of the 515 District Panchayat Union Ward Member posts the DMK has won 162, AIADMK 128 and others 39.

In the case of 5,090 Panchayat Union Ward Member posts, the DMK 1,877, AIADMK 1,510 and others 1,056.

The first phase saw 76.19 per cent polling, while the second phase saw 77.73 per cent turnout, TNSEC added.

Over 2.31 lakh candidates contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts include Gram Panchayat Ward member, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward member and District Panchayat Union Ward member, among others.

Tags:
Dravida Munnetra KazhagamDMK leader MK StalinAIADMKTamil Nadu local body election
Next
Story

ISRO’s success lay in taking space technology to society: Former Chairman Dr AS Kiran Kumar

Must Watch

PT5M37S

Deshhit: Angry Mob attacks Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan