Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 results to be declared in a few days on dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) is likely to declare the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020 before July end. Once declared, the results will be available on Board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

However, Tamil Nadu's education board has not made any official announcement of the date and time of the result yet. Over 9 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

While 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. It is to be noted that DGE had released Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 on July 16.