Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th results 2020: Scores to be declared in a few days on dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th results 2020 will be declared by the Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in a few days as said by the Tamil Nadu Minister of Education K.A Sengottaiyan.

On Wednesday (August 5) Sengottaiyan said that all steps are being taken to provide the examination results of the 10th class students as soon as possible.

Once declared, the results will be available on DGE's official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be displayed on alternative websites like - dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

Here's how you can check your Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 will also be accessed via an app. In order to access the results via the app the students will have to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone. To check their scorecard, visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details. The Tamil Nadu class 10th SSLC Results 2020 will appear on the screen.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams that held between March 27 to April 13 and around 9 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The Tamil Nadu's DGE has decided that 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 was announced on July 16.