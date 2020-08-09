Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th results 2020 to be announced on August 10 at tnresults.nic.in

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is going to declare the Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th results 2020 on August 10.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 results are likely to be announce at 9:30 AM.

After the announcement, students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams 2020 can check their marks on board's official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

The results can also be viewed on alternative websites like - dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

Here's how you can check your Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 can also be accessed via an app. The students will have to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone in order to access the result.

To check the scorecard, visit the results link in the app and enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details.

Reportedly, around 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams.