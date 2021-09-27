हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu State Election Commission

Tamil Nadu state election commission granted 4 months to complete urban local body poll process

Appearing for the State Election Commission, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the Supreme Court that seven months are required for the process and a schedule has been prepared as per which time is required till April 2022.

Tamil Nadu state election commission granted 4 months to complete urban local body poll process
Zee News file pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (September 27) granted four months' time to Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to complete the election process of Urban Local Bodies in the state. The SEC has sought time till April 2022 for carrying out the preparatory works to complete the election process.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli rejected the SEC's plea seeking seven months time to complete the process of urban body elections and directed the panel to complete the process of the election in four months.

The TNSEC filed its application in a matter filed by S Shankar, who had previously filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on conducting the local body polls. It sought direction from the SC for "An extension of seven months from September 15 to notify the process of election of urban local bodies in the state."

Earlier on June 22, 2021, the top court had directed the TNSEC to conclude the entire process of the local body elections in the nine newly carved districts by September 15, 2021, including publication and notification of the election schedule and the result of the elections. 

Appearing for the State Election Commission, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that seven months are required for the process and a schedule has been prepared as per which time is required till April 2022.

Earlier, Rohatgi submitted that because of Assembly Elections from February to May, the entire workforce was diverted there which was followed by the COVID-19 issue.

The senior advocate also sought an extension of time for conducting Urban Body elections in the State, arguing that that new government has granted merger for certain municipalities hence seven months time is required.

(With Agency Inputs)

