Tamil Nadu tightens lockdown restrictions, grocery shops to open for 4 hours from 6 am

Chennai: With over 31,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the state and nearly 7,000 cases in Chennai city, Tamil Nadu imposed further restrictions over and above the ongoing lockdown which was imposed from May 10 till May 24.

The decision to tighten the lockdown measures was taken after receiving consent from representatives of all major political parties at an all-party meeting on Thursday. The new curbs come into effect from 4am May 15 until May 24.

As per the new restrictions the working hours of standalone grocery shops, supermarkets, vegetable shops, meat shops and others will be from 6am to 10am. These shops must operate without air-conditioning and must permit only 50 per cent footfall.

E-commerce services such as Dunzo and others that deliver grocery, meat, vegetables will be permitted to function from 6am-10am. Whereas, other E-commerce firms would be permitted to deliver goods between 2pm and 6pm.

While fuel stations, ATMs, medical shops will be open, all other stores including footpath vendors selling vegetables, flowers have been asked to go under lockdown. Tea shops too will remain closed.

Also, e-pass has been made mandatory for domestic and even inter-district travelers including people going to weddings, funerals, caregiving for elderly etc. and is to be availed on eregister.tnega.org. The E-pass would be required from 6am, May 17.

Meanwhile, the existing night curfew from 10pm to 4am and the total lockdown on Sundays will continue to be in effect.

According to the Government bulletin there are 1.95 lakh active cases in the state as on Friday evening.