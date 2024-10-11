Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2805846https://zeenews.india.com/india/tamil-nadu-train-accident-express-train-collides-with-goods-train-in-tiruvallur-fire-breaks-out-in-two-coaches-2805846.html
NewsIndia
TIRUVALLUR TRAIN ACCIDENT

Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, 2 Coaches Catch Fire

An express train collided with a goods train in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, leading to a fire in two coaches of the passenger train.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 09:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

An express train collided with a goods train in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, leading to a fire in two coaches of the passenger train, according to an NDTV report.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Residence Controversy: No Chair, No Bungalow
DNA Video
DNA: Congress’ Loss in Haryana and Its Impact on INDIA Alliance
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK