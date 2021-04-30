हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 vaccination unlikely to begin from May 1 for 18 and above

File Photo

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday (April 30) expressed doubts over the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group on May 1 amid uncertainty of vaccines supply. 

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan informed that the vaccines ordered by the state had not yet arrived and there was uncertainty about its arrival. “We have placed orders for 1.5 crore vaccines and so far, the Central government has not allocated the numbers. There is also no cavity on how many vaccines we would possibly get from the two makers - SII and Bharat Biotech”, Radhakrishnan said. 

“All states are facing the same issue, and whether we will get the vaccines tomorrow is a question and we are in touch with the companies, it is for them to revert and let us know”, he added.  

However, the Health Secretary also said that there was sufficient stock of vaccines for those who are 45 and above. On April 19, the central government had permitted vaccination of those in the 18- 44 age category. Earlier, in the second phase, only those who were 45 and above were allowed to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Tamil Nadu government said that it had placed orders for 1.5 crore vaccines via the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). According to the government, this is in line with the Chief Minister’s assurance of providing free vaccines for all within the eligible age group. 

