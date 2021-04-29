COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Govt extends lockdown with night and Sunday curfew

Chennai: After recording 16,665, the highest ever single-day cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing set of lockdown restrictions, besides the night (10 pm to 4 am) and Sunday curfew.

The curbs will remain in place until further order from the state government.

According to the new guidelines, there will be no restrictions on the movement/transport of officials/party functionaries such as candidates, chief agent, counting agents, food suppliers on Sunday, May 2nd, when the counting of votes for the state assembly elections and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll is to take place.

In terms of relaxations offered, Chennai Metro Rail has been permitted to operate service on Sundays, despite lockdown.

Entertainment and amusement parks have been permitted to function with 50% capacity, while following the COVID-19 protocols.

Exhibition halls can function for Business-to-Business events. Stadia and playgrounds would be allowed to conduct competitions, provided it is without spectators. Swimming pools can operate for only sports training purposes.

Candidates/students appearing for SSC/UPSC/RRB/TNPSC exams would be permitted on providing valid admit cards. Staff deployed for exam duties shall also be permitted on production of valid documents.

Hotels that are willing to function as COVID Care Centres in coordination with private hospitals will be permitted to operate. In such hotels, health department officials would inspect and accord necessary permissions. Guests would not per permitted in such hotels.

All cinemas/multiplexes/theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall remain closed until further orders: Tamil Nadu government pic.twitter.com/R8W63evgS0 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

