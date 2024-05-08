The former MLA from Tamil Nadu C Velayutham passed away today aged 73. He was the 'first-ever' MLA elected to the Tamil Nadu assembly on the BJP ticket. Velayutham marked his influence in the region in 1996 by securing the only victory for the BJP from the Padmanabhapuram Assembly constituency. On his day of demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his contribution to the party.

Attributing the foundation stone of the party in Tamil Nadu to C. Velayutham, PM Modi took to his ‘X’ account and wrote, “Anguished by the passing away of Thiru C. Velayutham Ji, the first BJP MLA from Tamil Nadu, It is people like him who have built our Party in Tamil Nadu and explained our development agenda to the people.”

He added that Velayutham will be remembered for his concern for the ‘poor and downtrodden.’ Modi said, “Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

In his post on ‘X’ BJP president JP Nadda said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former MLA and social worker C. Velayutham ji. He was the first-ever assembly candidate elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the BJP, representing the Padmanabhapuram constituency in the 1996 elections. His commitment and dedication to the party and to society will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this difficult time. Om Shanti," he added.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai offered his condolences to Velayuthan's bereaved family. "The news of the passing away of C. Velayuthan, the first legislator of the Tamil Nadu BJP and one of the pioneers of the party, is deeply saddening. He is devoted to the development of the party. He was a man of principled and worked hard. He sowed hope for the growth of BJP in Tamil Nadu," he wrote in a post on ‘X’.