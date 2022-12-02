TANCET 2023 Exam dates postponed; registration to begin SOON at tancet.annauniv.edu- Check details here

TANCET 2023: Anna University has postponed the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 exam dates. Candidates will be able to examine and download the exam schedule once it is made available on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. The Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges, as well as self-financing colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu, all offer MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programs. The TANCET entrance exam is held for admission to these programs. The MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes' TANCET 2023 exams were previously slated for February 25, while the MBA program's exams were slated for February 26. The TANCET 2023 entrance exam requires candidates to apply online before taking the test. Applications for TANCET 2023 can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates should also thoroughly review the eligibility requirements before applying for the exam.

TANCET 2023: Here’s how to register

1st Step - Go to the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on TANCET registration.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Register by entering all the asked details.

5th Step - Login and fill up the form, upload the specified documents.

6th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the form.

After that, fill out the application form, upload the appropriate files, pay the application fee, and submit it by logging in with the necessary credentials. It is necessary to download and save a copy of the TANCET application form because additional admissions processing may call for it.