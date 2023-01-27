TANCET 2023 Exam Dates RELEASED at tancet.annauniv.edu- Steps to Check Here

TANCET 2023: Anna University has announced the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2023 Exam dates. Previously, the TANCET MCA test, as well as M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Planning, were slated for February 25, 2023. The TANCET MBA exam was set to take place on February 26, 2023. The exam, however, was postponed by Anna University. The exam will now be held on March 25, 2023, according to a post on the official website. The TANCET 2023 Exam Date has been published on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

The registration process is scheduled to begin soon after the exam date is revealed. The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG 2023) exam for the MTech, ME, MArch, and MPlan programmes will be held on March 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. On January 25, 2023, the university released the TANCET 2023 eligibility criteria.

TANCET is administered by Anna University in Chennai on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. TANCET is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., or M.Planning degree programmes at several state institutions and colleges in Tamil Nadu.