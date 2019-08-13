Target Indian forces in J&K, make it seem like Kashmiri protest: Pakistan to terrorists

Hassled by the calm in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of Article 370 being revoked, Pakistan is learnt to have instructed terrorists to target Indian forces in the union territory but make it seem like the locals are agitating.

Pakistan, known to shelter and support terrorist organisations to wage proxy wars against India, has been frustrated by the peace in Jammu and Kashmir as well as by the country's inability to conjure world opinion to its liking. While on the one hand, the country has reportedly mobilised more troops on the Line of Control, Indian intelligence agencies say Pakistan has also looked at pushing in terrorists to create violence in Jammu and Kashmir. According to one such report, these terrorists have been told to instigate protests and stone-pelting without directly taking part in these.

The terrorists have also been told to attack Indian security installations but in a way that would make it seem like the work of locals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Such under-hand tactics have long been part of Pakistan's nefarious ways in a bid to internationalise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. While India has strongly underlined that matters of Jammu and Kashmir are an internal matter - a stand backed by the global community, New Delhi also maintains that any dispute related to Kashmir is bilateral in nature and needs no intervention from a third party. India has also maintained that peace talks cannot happen till Pakistan provides support and shelter to terrorists.

In Pakistan, there has been a sense of uneasy urgency to make India appear in the bad light after the decision to revoke Article 370. Imran Khan has openly said that a Pulwama-type attack could take place while some of the country's top politicians have taken to Twitter to try an instigate people. All of these words and actions have come to a nought as peace and calm has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir.