Targeted killing in Kashmir: Members of minority communities demand assurance of security

Srinagar: The recent incidents of terrorism in Kashmir valley, especially targetted killing of the members of minority communities, has once again reminded of the gory incident of massacre of 36 Sikhs in Chattisinghpora village of Anantnag in 2000. The incident has called for adopting a comprehensive approach to deal with the reemerging incident of terrorism especially after the Pakistan-backed Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

After the killing of Supinder Kaur, Sikh principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar district, and Deepak Chand, a Hindu teacher of the same school on Thursday, the Sikh community of the valley has come forward to lodge their protest and have given a call to Sikh government employees working in Kashmir to boycott their duties.

The Chairman of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Jagmohan Singh Raina informed, “We are very much worried about the recent killing which has reminded us of Chattisinghpora massacre, the community representatives held a meeting to discuss the situation and have given a call to the Sikh government employees of Kashmir to boycott their duties and remain at home until government ensures of their security”.

Two days before Eidgah incident Hindu Pundit Makhan Lal Bindroo, a chemist, Virender Pawan, a street vendor, and Mohammad Shafi lone, a taxi driver were shot dead in separate incidents.

Reacting to the incident Shiromani Akali Dal (B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has termed the recent killing of members of minority communities as “systematic targeting of the minorities and has appealed to both the Centre as well as Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administrator to augment the security of minorities.” The killing of two teachers in the valley is a shocking incident, an attempt is being made to create a sense of fear among the minority communities living in the valley” he said.

The Sikhs who number around fifty thousand in the valley live in the districts of Pulwama, Baramula, Badgam, and Srinagar.

APSCC Chairman said this was their initial reaction and they would wait for the UT administrator and the Centre government to react before they announce their further action.

The incident has happened in Kashmir at a time when it is witnessing a surge in tourists rush from across India but has given a big jolt to the hopes of ‘booming business’ for those in the tourism industry.

