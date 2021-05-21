Tarun Tejpal, former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief, acquitted in 2013 alleged rape case

New Delhi: The founder and former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal, has been acquitted of rape charges in Goa court on Friday (May 21, 2021). The former journalist was accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in an elevator of a five-star hotel during his magazine’s event in Goa in November 2013.

A session court in Goa acquitted Tarun Tejpal of all charges in a case of sexual assault.

Tarun Tejpal denied the allegations but was arrested on Nov 30, 2013 and was later released on bail in May 2014.

Goa: Former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Magazine, Tarun Tejpal acquitted of all charges in the alleged sexual assault case against him. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/peaMdXUfHV — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

Tarun Tejpal, in the statement, thanked the court and said, "In November 2013, I was accused of sexual assault by a colleague. Today, the sessions court acquitted me. In all these years, several lawyers came to our aid and we owe them all a debt."

"The past seven and a half years have been traumatic for my family as we have dealt with the catastrophic fallout of these false allegations on every aspect of our public, professional and personal lives," the statement added.

Tarun Tejpal faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control), according to PTI.

Live TV