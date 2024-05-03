New Delhi: The Tata Memorial Hospital is currently in the midst of its recruitment process for various vacant positions. They are seeking applications for both medical and non-medical roles. If you're interested and eligible, seize the opportunity to apply through the official website tmc.gov.in without delay. In this article, we will provide comprehensive details about the available positions and guide you through a streamlined application process.

Interested candidates should note that the deadline for applications is approaching fast, with the final date set for May 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 87 vacancies across different roles such as Medical Officer, Medical Physicist, Female Nurse, Assistant, Technician, and Stenographer.

Here's a breakdown of the available positions:

- Medical Officer – 8 Posts

- Medical Physicist – 2 Posts

- Office Incharge – 1 Post

- Scientific Assistant – 1 Post

- Scientific Officer – 1 Post

- Assistant Nursing Superintendent – 1 Post

- Female Nurse – 58 Posts

- Kitchen Supervisor – 1 Post

- Technician – 5 Posts

- Stenographer – 6 Posts

- Lower Division Clerk – 3 Posts

Candidates interested in applying for these positions should possess educational qualifications ranging from 10th and 12th grades to graduation or master's degrees, depending on the specific requirements of each role.

Regarding age eligibility, candidates should fall within the age bracket of 27 to 45 years as of May 7, 2024. However, there are relaxation provisions for OBC, SC, and ST candidates, allowing them 3 to 5 years of relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

When it comes to application fees, candidates from the UNRESERVED, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, while SC, ST, women, PwD, and ex-servicemen are exempt from this fee.

For those ready to apply, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website tmc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the "Careers" section.

3. Verify your eligibility for the desired position.

4. Register using your user ID and password.

5. Complete the application form and proceed to pay the prescribed fee.

6. Finally, submit your application.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to join the esteemed Tata Memorial Hospital. Apply now and take a step towards a rewarding career in healthcare.