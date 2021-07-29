हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TBSE results 2021

TBSE Class 10, 12 results to be out on July 31, check details here

The Tripura board cancelled the exams this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

TBSE Class 10, 12 results to be out on July 31, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare Class 10 and 12 results on July 31, board president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said on Thursday (July 29). The board examinations were cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Saha told the reporters at TBSE headquarters at Gorkhabasti that the results will be officially announced on Saturday noon. However, marksheets will be provided later, he added.  

A committee was formed to derive an alternate method for awarding marks to the Class 10 and 12 students. 

“We received marks from all schools according to this formula. However, we found some problems with the marking system; these were later corrected by the expert committee. We shall announce the results on Saturday. Marksheets would be provided at a latter date which we haven’t fixed yet”, the TBSE chief was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. 

The board will not publish any merit list this year as exams were not conducted in view of coronavirus. As many as 46,613 candidates registered for the Madhyamik examination this year while 27,205 candidates registered for Higher Secondary examinations. While 98 candidates had registered for the Madrasa Alim examination, 25 had registered for the senior secondary level Madrasa Fazil examination, the IE reported. 

In case candidates are dissatisfied with their results, they will have the option to appear for a separate examination, which is expected to be held in the first week of September.

Many states including Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal released their results recently. The Supreme Court had earlier asked the boards to announce the results by July 31. 

