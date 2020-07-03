TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2020 announced: Dipayan Debnath tops Class 10, secures 97.6%

New Delhi: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday (July 3, 2020) declared the Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 on its official website tripuraresults.nic.

Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan has topped the Madhyamik examination this year with 97.6 per cent (488 marks).

Megha Sharma, Trishasree Dewan, Abhiraj Paul secured the second position with 97.36 per cent (487 marks). Aldrin Roy, Yashraj Das, Debadrita Pal, Medha Sharma were at third position with 96.6 per cent (483 marks).

Over 39,000 students appeared for Tripura board Class 10 exams in 2020. A total of 69.49 per cent students passed in Madhyamik Class 10 exam this year, which is higher than that of last year. In 2019, TBSE class 10 result was declared on 8 June and the overall passing percentage was 64.60 percent.

The result was announced by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath today via press conference. Candidates can also check their results through SMS for which they will have to type TBSE10 <registration or roll number> and send it to number 7738299899.

Here's the process to check result online:

-Visit the official site of TBSE at tripuraresults.nic.in.

- Click on Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 link available on the home page.

- Fill details like registration number of roll number and click on submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.