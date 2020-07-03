TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Tripura board announces Class 10 result; check tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 today, July 3, 2020 on its official website tripuraresults.nic at 9.45 am. The result was announced by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath today via press conference.

Around 39,000 students have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates can also check their results through SMS for which they will have to type TBSE10 <registration or roll number> and send it to number 7738299899.

Here's the process to check result online:

-Visit the official site of TBSE at tripuraresults.nic.in.

- Click on Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 link available on the home page.

- Fill details like registration number of roll number and click on submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, the a total of 69.49 percent students passed in Madhyamik 10th exam this year. Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan has topped the Madhyamik examination this year with 488 marks.