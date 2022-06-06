TCS Recruitment 2022: Applications open for MBA freshers, check details here

TCS Recruitment 2022: Tata's IT consultancy service provider Tata Consultancy Services is recruiting MBA freshers or graduates for various freshers’ management positions. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the positions can visit the official website of TCS or can scroll down for more details. The recruitment drive is a part of TCS’s 2022-23 hiring process. The online portal of the Tata Consultancy Service is now open for the interested candidates who want to apply for the fresher's jobs However, the last date to apply is still unknown as it has not been mentioned. Steps to register on the TCS Next are given below in this article.

TCS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates should be minimum of 18 years old while the upper age limit should be 28 years old.

Should have a full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Master of Management Studies (MMS)/Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)/Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) degree in marketing or finance or operations supply chain management or information technology or general management or business analytics or project management.

Candidates must be from Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) background before pursuing MBA.

Students of 2020, 2021, and 2022 batches only are eligible.

No backlogs will be accepted

The overall academic gap should not exceed 2 years.

TCS Recruitment 2022: How to apply