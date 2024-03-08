TDP Coup 1995: How Chandrababu Naidu Toppled His Father-In-Law NTR And Took Over Party, CM Chair

New Delhi: Roughly three decades ago, in the year 1995, a political drama unfolded in Andhra Pradesh that changed the fate of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its founder NT Rama Rao (NTR), the actor-turned-politician who was the Chief Minister of the state. The plot was hatched by his son-in-law Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who was then a low-profile leader in the party. Naidu, who was married to NTR’s daughter Bhuvaneswari, joined hands with NTR’s eldest son-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and all his sons, including actors Harikrishna and Balakrishna, to overthrow NTR from the party and the government. Naidu accused NTR of being under the influence of his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi, whom he had married in 1993 after the death of his first wife Basava Tarakam in 1985.

How Naidu Executed The Coup Against NTR?

NTR, who had attended the release of his biography on August 16, 1995, was unaware of the revolt brewing within his party. He was shocked when he learnt that Naidu had taken most of the TDP legislators to Viceroy Hotel in Hyderabad and claimed their support. NTR appealed to the MLAs to come out of the hotel and join him, but he was greeted with ‘chappals’ (slippers).

NTR then sought the help of then Governor Krishna Kant and asked him to dissolve the Assembly. He also sent his resignation letter to the Governor and the Speaker from a hospital bed, where he was admitted with his wife Lakshmi Parvathi by his side.

However, Naidu had already secured the majority of the TDP MLAs and staked claim to form the government. On September 7, 1995, when the Assembly met, only 28 out of the 219 TDP legislators supported NTR. Speaker Yanamala Ramakrishnudu did not allow NTR to speak and suspended all the MLAs loyal to him from the House for unruly behaviour.

NTR, who was still the leader of the TDP Legislative Party, was not invited for the business advisory meeting on August 29 at the Assembly, even though he was technically the Chief Minister of the state.

Naidu's Rise As Andhra CM

Naidu, who became the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, organised a public meeting in Hyderabad on September 11 to seek the people’s endorsement. NTR, on the other hand, embarked on a whirlwind tour of the then united Andhra Pradesh to expose Naidu’s betrayal and regain his lost glory.

However, he failed to attract the attention of the people, who had given him a massive mandate in the past. Naidu and the NTR family succeeded in portraying Lakshmi Parvathi as the villain who had tricked the lonely widower into marriage while trying to write his biography.

This was not the first time that NTR had faced a challenge to his leadership. In 1984, when he was away in America for a heart surgery, his then Finance Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao had attempted a coup against him with the apparent support of then Governor Thakur Ram Lal. However, NTR had managed to foil the coup and return to power with a massive public support.

But in 1995, NTR could not repeat his comeback. He never recovered from Naidu’s coup and passed away in January 1996. Naidu went on to become the longest-serving Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the president of the TDP. He also became a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. NTR’s legacy was taken forward by his sons and grandsons, who became prominent actors and politicians in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.