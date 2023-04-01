TDP Leader Nara Lokesh Says Amaravati Will Remain 'People's Capital' Of Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPURAMU: Amaravati will win the battle and remain as the "people's capital" of Andhra Pradesh, opposition TDP leader Nara Lokesh has said as the agitation by farmers who donated lands to build the greenfield capital touched the milestone of 1,200 days. Lokesh, who is the general secretary of TDP, made these remarks expressing confidence about Amaravati continuing as the state's capital, during his padayatra called 'Yuva Galam' at CK Palli in Raptadu assembly constituency of Anantapuramu district.

"Your sacrifice will not go waste and Amaravati will certainly remain as the people's capital," Lokesh said as per a statement shared to media on Friday.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently announced that the state administration would be functioning from the port city of Visakhapatnam. The ruling YSRCP had also moved the Supreme Court over the trifurcation of state capitals following the Andhra Pradesh High Court's verdict in March 2022 directing the state government to develop Amaravati as the state's capital. The matter is currently pending in the apex court.

Incidentally, some senior citizens complained to Lokesh in CK Palli that their pensions were withdrawn owing to monthly power bills crossing a limit set by the incumbent government. Reacting to this complaint, Lokesh observed that six lakh people "lost" their pensions while another six lakh people are likely to suffer the same fate soon, but promised that the TDP will reinstate them on returning to power in the state.

Likewise, representatives from the Valmiki and Boya communities have appealed to the opposition leader to include them in the Backward Classes (BC) list as their lives were impoverished whereas Kuruba community members complained that Rs 2 lakh loan facility was withdrawn by the dispensation.

Meanwhile, Lokesh asserted that sand is illegally being transported to Bengaluru with the support of a ruling party MLA and claimed that apparel company Jockey exited the southern state resulting in job loss for nearly 6,000 people.