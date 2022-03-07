Tea for Beginners | Best tea for beginners: An Ultimate Guide

Tea seems to be just a simple basic word, well tea is anything but basic. There is a pool of variety when it comes to teas, dozens of tea-producing countries, teas or various shapes and types, everything is there for one’s who are willing to get started with tea tasting. As the saying goes that every big tea lover was once a beginner, you just have to explore dozens of teas to find the right one for you. Here in this article, we have curated a list of best-tasting teas for beginners.

Best Tasting Herbal teas for beginners

You’re probably familiar with some of the best and most popular teas in this category, herbal teas have a wide range of variety and amazing health benefits. These plants include everything from flowers and herbs to spices and roots. The plant parts are infused in boiling water and pair well with true teas as well as sweeteners. Herbal teas are caffeine-free and are particularly popular as iced tea. Chamomile, Rooibos, Mint and Lavender are some of the most popular herbal tea flavors and for good reason. These teas offer a wide range of floral, fruity, and spicy notes to suit your preferences.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile is one of the most popular traditional herbal teas in the world. This herbal tea has a flavor similar to crisp green apples. It’s lightly sweet, delicious, soothing and caffeine free, and may even help with a good night's sleep.

Rooibos Tea

Rooibos tea is an African herbal tea that is cultivated solely in the Cederberg Mountains of South Africa. It’s full of antioxidants, caffeine free, very easy to brew and has no bitterness at all. There are two types of rooibos tea – red and green. Red is the most common one, with a stronger, slightly earthy and sweet flavor, and green with very light, a bit sweet and refreshing green flavor.

Mint Tea

Mint tea is a delicious herbal tea that boasts an invigorating and refreshing flavor. The tea is made from the leaves of the mint plant and offers a tingling sensation with each sip. Mint teas usually include a mix of peppermint and spearmint, and both of them are great on their own too. A big plus is that mint, both spearmint and peppermint, are rare herbal teas you can actually grow indoors on your own. This tea is best for any occasion.

Best Tasting Green tea for beginners

The best green teas include Japanese and Chinese varieties.

Japanese sencha

Sencha tea is the type of green tea found in most Japanese restaurants. It offers savory notes, a mild body, and notes of melon and pine.Accounting for more than 70% of Japan’s total tea producing, it’s a definite must if you want to understand tea better. It is easy to brew and it is one of those teas that would turn a non-tea drinker into a passionate one.

Chinese Green teas

Longjing green tea is also known as Dragon Well tea and features nutty notes that contrast nicely with the sweet and vegetal flavors. Trying Chinese green tea will help you understand the difference between steamed and pan fried teas. This tea is one of the top ten most famous Chinese teas for a reason, it can be easily brewed and you can drink it without straining.

Best Tasting Black teas for beginners

Each country adds its own spin to the black tea leaves and has unique flavor preferences. Black tea is a popular drink in China, India, and Britain. The best black teas generally include English Breakfast, Lapsang Souchong, and Darjeeling.

English Breakfast tea

English Breakfast tea is a combination of black teas, usually a tea blend of Keemun, Ceylon, and African black tea leaves and also has mild floral notes. It’s one of the most popular tea blends in the world and without a doubt, a tea every tea drinker should try at least once in life.

Darjeeling Tea

Darjeeling tea is a black tea that is less oxidized than most other black teas. It is commonly called the “champagne of teas” and features fruity and citrusy notes. It's impossible to understand the Indian tea culture without trying the Darjeeling tea. It gives a calming and relaxing experience.

Best Boba Tea for Beginners

Boba Tea or Bubble tea is a Taiwanese iced tea that has a layer of chewy tapioca balls that sit on the bottom.Consisting of a tea base mixed with milk, fruit, flavored syrups, and tapioca pearls, bubble tea is a fun and delicious treat to drink. Below is the list of famous bubble tea-

Mango Bubble Tea Thai Bubble Tea Coffee Milk Tea Almond Milk Tea

FAQs

What is to be kept in mind while choosing a tea, to begin with?

You can select from the variety of teas that is available, choose whichever tea best suits your taste buds. You can choose any among the popular ones or be bold and try something new, something that you’ve never heard of before. By tasting different types of tea you can understand the differences and with this understanding you can better select the tea that caters to your preferences- whether you like sweet and light drinks or bold, strong ones.

How to store tea bags or tea leaves so it does not lose their freshness?

It is advised to store the tea leaves and the tea bags in a sealed opaque tin container. A proper tin will shield your tea from harmful elements such as sunlight, moisture, and air. Having a tin storage system will help your tea stay fresh for a longer period of time, compared to storing it in a bag.

Conclusion

So with this handy guide for tea for beginners, we hope you could figure out which tea best suits you. It's not necessary that you have to only try the teas that are listed here, you can go ahead and explore, try a variety of teas that are available and find the one that serves your tastebuds.

The best teas are always the ones you enjoy most. Just because people recommend a certain type of tea doesn’t mean you’ll love it. Don’t be afraid to experiment with flavors to discover what you enjoy. With a little luck, you’ll find your favorite flavor in your next cup.

