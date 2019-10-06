close

UP teacher

Teacher in UP suspended after video of him smoking in class goes viral

District Basic Education Officer Ajay Kumar says, 'We authenticated the video and have suspended the teacher.'

Teacher in UP suspended after video of him smoking in class goes viral
image courtesy : ANI

Sitapur: A teacher of a primary school in Mahmudabad was suspended after a purported video of him smoking inside the classroom went viral on social media."Video of a teacher smoking inside the classroom had gone viral on social media.

"Video of teacher smoking inside the classroom had gone viral on social media. I had sent the division education officer to the school to confirm the identity of the teacher. After his face matched with the person in the video, I suspended him," District Basic Education Officer Ajay Kumar told on Saturday.

Kumar said that teachers shouldn`t smoke at all inside classrooms. "Teachers have a huge impact on students. They shouldn`t smoke at all," he added.In the video that went viral, the teacher was seen lighting and smoking a beedi (hand-rolled cigarette) inside a classroom full of primary students.

In the viral video, the teacher was seen lighting and smoking a beedi ( hand rolled cigarette) inside a classroom full of primary students.

