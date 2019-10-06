Teacher in UP suspended after video of him smoking in class goes viral

Sitapur: A teacher of a primary school in Mahmudabad was suspended after a purported video of him smoking inside the classroom went viral on social media."Video of a teacher smoking inside the classroom had gone viral on social media.

"Video of teacher smoking inside the classroom had gone viral on social media. I had sent the division education officer to the school to confirm the identity of the teacher. After his face matched with the person in the video, I suspended him," District Basic Education Officer Ajay Kumar told on Saturday.

Kumar said that teachers shouldn`t smoke at all inside classrooms. "Teachers have a huge impact on students. They shouldn`t smoke at all," he added.In the video that went viral, the teacher was seen lighting and smoking a beedi (hand-rolled cigarette) inside a classroom full of primary students.

