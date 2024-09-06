Teacher Rapes Minor At Home For Months In Maharashtra, Arrested

Mumbai: A 30-year-old Arabic teacher has been arrested in Maharashtra's Beed city for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl who attended his tuition, police said.

The accused (name not disclosed to protect the victim's identity) taught Urdu and Arabic to children at his home, said inspector A K Mudliyar of Pethbeed police station.

He allegedly raped the girl many times after other students left and also subjected her to unnatural sex, the official told PTI.

The crime came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and the doctor realized that she had faced sexual assault.

The girl told her parents that the teacher was sexually abusing her for the last three months and had warned her not to tell anyone about it, the police officer said.

"We have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, unnatural sex, and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway," inspector Mudliyar said.