Teachers' Day 2021: President Ramnath Kovind hands National Teachers' Award to 44 educators

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday conferred the National Teachers' Awards on 44 teachers from across the country for their contribution in developing innovative methods of teaching.

The national level awards are given on Teachers' Day to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those who, through their commitment, have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Noting that every child has different capabilities and talent, the President said teachers need to focus on all round development of the students keeping their different needs and interests in mind.

"Teachers should keep in mind that every student has different capability, talent and psychology, social structure and background. Hence, they should focus on all round development of each child in accordance with the child's needs, interests and capabilities," he said during an online award ceremony.

"It is the duty of teachers that they develop interest towards studies in their students. Sensitive teachers can make the future of their students bright with their behaviour, conduct and teaching," he added.

The National Awards to Teachers were first instituted in 1958 to recognise excellence and commitment of teachers in shaping the minds as well as future of the youth. From mid-60s onwards, September 5 came to be the fixed date for the function on account of the birthday of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, former president of India and an eminent educationist.

The award is to accord public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.

For the year 2021, online self-nomination process was followed by a three-tier selection process at district, state and national level.

"Our education system should be such that our students develop feelings of respect and dedication for constitutional values and duties of citizens. It should strengthen their love for country and make them aware about their role in changing global landscape," Kovind said.

A documentary film on each of the 44 awardee teachers was also shown during the virtual award ceremony.