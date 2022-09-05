Teacher's Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme- Know why it is celebrated

Teacher's Day 2022: Teachers' Day is observed nationwide on September 5 each year, to honour, celebrate and recognise mentors. Every year, Teachers' Day is observed in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher and scholar of India. To celebrate his work and his drive for education, the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday. Dr Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, and so, his birth anniversary has become a day to celebrate teachers across on his birthday.

TEACHER’S DAY 2022: HISTORY

The International Labor Organization (ILO) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommendation about the status of teachers was adopted on this day in 1966, marking the anniversary of World Teachers' Day. The 1997 proposal was added to the 1966 recommendation to address the situation of teaching staff in higher education. This recommendation gave teachers all around the world a tool for the first time that specifies their duties and asserts their rights. After adopting this recommendation, all nations agreed on the importance of having competent, educated, and motivated teachers in society.

In honour of the former president, academic, philosopher, and recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888, India observes Teacher's Day on September 5 every year. When Radhakrishan was elected as India's second president in 1962, his pupils formally requested his approval to observe September 5 as a special day. Instead, in order to celebrate teachers' contributions to society, Dr. Radhakrishnan advises them to observe September 5 as Teacher's Day.

TEACHER’S DAY 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

The day raises awareness of the various problems relating to hiring, training, and education teachers. In terms of conquering these challenges and recognising their success, the day is significant. On World Teachers' Day, attention is also drawn to the discrimination faced by teachers, as well as to their working conditions and employment prospects around the globe.

TEACHERS’ DAY 2022: THEME FOR INDIA

This year’s theme for Teachers’ Day 2022 is – 'शिक्षकः बढ़ते संकट के बीच भविष्य की नई कल्पना' (Teachers: leading in crisis, reimagining the future).

In the same way that Matilda had Ms. Honey, Harry had Dumbledore, and Cady had Ms. Norbury, teachers always make an effort to support students as they learn and develop. We all have a 'Captain Keatings' in our lives, let's celebrate them now and forever! Happy Teacher's Day!