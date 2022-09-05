NewsIndia
TEACHERS' DAY 2022

Teachers' Day 2022: PM Modi extend greetings on eve of Teachers' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with the winners of National Teachers Awards at is residence. All the award winners belong to different schools across the country and have been chosen for their notable contributions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi paid tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers' Day
  • The National Teachers Awards 2022 ceremony will be organised at 11 am at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi
  • The National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu

Trending Photos

Teachers' Day 2022: PM Modi extend greetings on eve of Teachers' Day

Teachers' Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers' Day. They also hailed the roles of teachers in nurturing young minds. The Prime Minister said in a tweet, "Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary".

Also, the National Teachers Awards 2022 ceremony will be organised at 11 am at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This time, 46 teachers will be awarded for their outstanding contributions to the sector. The National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu. In a ceremony today, President of India will confer these National Teachers Awards to selected candidates chosen from different parts of the country.

In addition to this, as per reports, after the award ceremony is completed by President Murmu, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with the winners of National Teachers Awards at is residence. All the award winners belong to different schools across the country and have been chosen for their notable contributions.

Live Tv

Teachers' Day 2022Narendra ModiDraupadi MurmuPrime MinisterPM ModiTeacher's DayTeacher's day IndiaHappy Teacher's DayTeacher's Day celebrationInternational Teacher's DayIndia Teacher's Dayteacher daySarvepalli RadhakrishnanDr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature