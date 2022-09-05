Teachers' Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers' Day. They also hailed the roles of teachers in nurturing young minds. The Prime Minister said in a tweet, "Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary".

Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WWt4q2appo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

Also, the National Teachers Awards 2022 ceremony will be organised at 11 am at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This time, 46 teachers will be awarded for their outstanding contributions to the sector. The National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu. In a ceremony today, President of India will confer these National Teachers Awards to selected candidates chosen from different parts of the country.

In addition to this, as per reports, after the award ceremony is completed by President Murmu, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with the winners of National Teachers Awards at is residence. All the award winners belong to different schools across the country and have been chosen for their notable contributions.