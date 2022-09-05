NewsIndia
TEACHERS DAY 2022

Teachers Day 2022: PM Modi interacts with National Teacher Award winners- Key points

Interacting with the Nationa Teacher Award 2022 winners PM Modi urged teachers to talk to students about their vision for 2047.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Teachers Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 5) interacted with the National Teacher Award 2022 winners. Speaking at the event PM Modi said all the 45 awardees hail from different places and speak different languages but their dedication for the students is common among all. From pointing out the quality of a great teacher to urging all the teachers to set the vision of 2047 in every student's mind, here are key points from the event.

PM Modi in his speech at the event said the quality that makes a teacher best is his/her positive approach toward each student. PM Modi said, "a teacher's biggest strength is his positivity, no matter how weak a student is in academics, a teacher always tells his students that they can do it."

"A teacher inspires students to dream and then trains them to make shape their dreams into reality" said PM Modi.
PM Modi urged teachers to get involved with their students to understand them more precisely and advised the teachers to talk to students' guardians about their talents and strengths so that family members of students can also help in supporting and shaping their future.

"A successful teacher is one who treats all the students equally and has liking and siliking among his students." said PM Modi.

PM while interacting with the awardees asked them and all the teachers, professors, and educationists to go through NEP 2022 several times and urged them not to treat it as a government circular but rather try to understand and implement it in day-to-day school activities.

Quoting his Independence Day speech, PM Modi urged the teachers to bring the "Panch-Pran" into schools' routine so that for each day so that students can learn about these the whole year and understand it and their duties.

Talking about his vision for 2047, the year that will mark 100 years of India's Independence from the British Raj Pm Modi said, "There must not be a single student in India who doesn't have a dream for 2047" and urged teachers to talk to students about their vision about 2047 and ask them "what they will do for themselves and their country in these years."

