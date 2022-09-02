Teacher's Day 2022: Some easy tips for a perfect speech

Teachers' Day 2022: Teachers' day is around the corner and students across the country are eagerly waiting to showcase love and respect for their teachers who help them in shaping their future and getting ready for tomorrow. Some students buy beautiful pens others brush up their crafty skills and make creative greeting cards for their teachers. But if you are one of those students who like to deliver thoughts about the special day and let everybody know about its importance then here are some quick tips for your Teachers Day Speech

If you are getting ready to deliver a speech on Teachers' day then go with the classic Sanskrit Shloka "Gurur Bramha, Gurur Vishnu..." and start your speech with it.

In your speech emphasise the importance of the day and narrate a flashback of the origin of Teachers Day in India which reaches to the fact that India celebrates Teachers' Day every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – the second President of India.

Add the names of famous saints, politicians, scientists, sportspersons and other celebrities who took interest in teaching the youth of our country and helped in shaping the future of India. For eg Former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who was a scientist but loved to teach children and found satisfaction in teaching.

To get creative with your speech, add famous quotes for teachers, for example, "Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well." -Aristotle

In your speech addition of an anecdote that revives one of the best memories with your teacher will initiate good vibes in the surrounding.

End your speech by thanking your teachers for their relentless efforts to make students' lives better and acknowledge their contribution in building an individual, a society, a great nation, and in turn making the world a better place.