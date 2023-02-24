Teachers' Scam: Top CBI, ED Officials In Kolkata To Review Probe

Kolkata, Feb 24 (IANS) Two top officials, one each from CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), have arrived in Kolkata to review the progress of the probe in the multi-crore teachers` recruitment scam in West Bengal.

While, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)`s additional director Ajay Bhatanagar arrived late Thursday evening, ED`s director Sanjay Mishra reached the state capital on Friday morning.

Both Bhatnagar and Mishra are expected to hold meetings with the officials of their respective central agencies with regards to the progress of the probe.

According to sources, Bhatanagar is expected to review the statements and confessions made by the recently-arrested middlemen regarding involvement of influential persons in the scam.

Similarly, Mishra is likely to assess the progress of ED sleuths in tracking the money trail. There is a possibility of a joint review meeting to ensure better coordination between the two agencies, the sources said.

The arrival of the two top officials of the two prime central investigative agencies comes at a time when different courts have made adverse comments about the slow pace of the investigation.

Judges of different courts, including Calcutta High Court, have observed that it was high time that the central agencies, especially the CBI, moved ahead of arresting and questioning the middlemen and sub-agents and approached the master brain behind the crime.

The latest observation came from the judge of the special court of CBI in Kolkata, Arpan Chattopadhyay, who drew the reference of the great Indian pathfinder Ramakrishna Paramhansa while hearing the bail pleas of the three such middlemen in the scam.

"Do you know what Ramakrishna Paramhansa said regarding the definition of a Guru. He said that Guru is the God for his followers. Who is the Guru of the three accused? Find that out and complete the chain," the judge said.

Opposition parties like Congress and CPI(M) too have ridiculed the slow progress of the investigation calling it a result of a clandestine understanding between BJP and ruling All India Trinamool Congress.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)