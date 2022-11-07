'Teachings of Sikh Gurus are like beacon of light', says PM Modi on Guru Nanak Jayanti eve

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 7) offered prayers at the residence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairperson of National Commission for Minorities to mark the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev that will be celebrated on Tuesday (November 8). Addressing a gathering on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti PM Modi said the teachings of Sikh Gurus and the life of Guru Nanak are like a beacon of light showing the way to the world which is passing through a difficult phase.

The Prime Minister said, "I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

"Our country has been blessed to have received spiritual and moral guidance from great teachers like Guru Nanak Dev ji, who evoked the inherent unity of mankind that is bound by the universal virtues of truth, kindness and righteousness," he said.

On the eve of Guru Purab, addressing a programme in Delhi recalling Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. https://t.co/x4hCgNhVb4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2022

PM Modi said, " and the guidance received from Guruvani is a tradition, a belief and a vision of a developed India for us today."

Inspired by Guru Nanak Dev Ji's thoughts, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians. The guidance that the country received from Guruvani centuries ago is also a tradition, a belief and a vision of a developed India for us today: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/n4so7Sq06z — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

The Prime Minister said, "India earned the esteemed stature of Vishwaguru with the sage wisdom of preceptors and masters like Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. The pantheon of his Shabads and Sakhis is the timeless spiritual heritage of entire humanity. May Guru Nanak Dev`s eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind, compassionate and peaceful world."