'Tears, Joy, Celebrations': PM Modi Shares Iconic Video Of Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a video of yesterday's 'pran pratistha' ceremony which aptly reflected the emotions and feelings of the devotees. The video captures all emotions- tears, joy, celebrations and the contentment of the ending of 500 years of wait. PM Modi said, "What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come."

January 23, 2024

PM Modi led the rituals of Pran Pratistha while Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were present inside the sanctom sanctorum. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasized that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the newly-constructed temple goes beyond merely installing Shri Ram's idol. Prime Minister Modi underscored its symbolic significance as a reaffirmation of unwavering faith in Indian culture, embodying human values and the highest ideals.

Highlighting the importance of laying the foundation for India's upcoming millennium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to commit to constructing a strong, capable, grand, and divine India starting from this moment onward.

Urging followers of Lord Ram to contemplate the path forward after the realization of the grand Ram Mandir, PM Modi expressed a sincere belief that the current era signifies a turning point, and the present generation has been chosen as the architects of this crucial journey.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there is no room for despair in the country today. Highlighting the story of the squirrel, the Prime Minister said that those considering themselves to be small and ordinary must remember the contributions of the squirrel and get rid of any hesitancy. He noted that every effort, big or small, has its strength and contribution.